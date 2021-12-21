River of Lights guests targeted by scammers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As we get closer to Christmas, one of Albuquerque’s biggest events always sells out. But this year, scammers are targeting guests who are looking to add River of Lights to their list of festivities.

It’s an unfortunate warning from one of the happiest events of the season. The River of Lights requires timed tickets, but as soon as one night sells out, it appears scammers are on the prowl on social media.

“We definitely don’t want any of that happening. We don’t want our guests getting hurt. We don’t know how far the scam went if any money was lost,” said Danielle with the BioPark Society. “There’s a lot of comments that populate right after we post saying ‘There’s 4 tickets for sale, they’re no longer able to make it. We were keen on going, dm them for information.'”

The New Mexico BioPark Society says they cannot confirm the validity of the tickets being offered. “When you click on those profiles it’s a name, it’s a photo, and there no substance to them., so we can only assume those are bots,” Danielle said.

They strongly discourage anyone from purchasing from a third party and instead suggest waiting to purchase your tickets on the official website after the holidays.

River of Lights is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For more information on days and times, visit their website.