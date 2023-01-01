ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – River of Lights attendance was slightly down this year. However, organizers are still celebrating what they’re calling a successful event.

From millions of twinkling lights to hot cocoa and lots of pictures, the lights for this season’s River of Lights are officially off.

According to the Event Director for New Mexico BioPark Society Kent Berry, about 125,000 tickets were sold. That is a slight dip from previous years. However, Berry said many botanic gardens around the nation are in the same boat.

“We did have a early season conference with other botanic gardens that do light shows across the nation. At that time, the nation average was about 20%. We’ve not hit that low,” said Berry, “We were about 7% down this year.”

Organizers are celebrating national recognition shining a light on the Albuquerque event.

“We were super excited again that River of Lights was nominated as one of USA Today’s best top 10 botanic gardens in the nation. We’re super excited to see that title come back to Albuquerque,” added Berry.

The colorful event ran from November 26 until December 30. Although they need to take everything down now, coordinators are already thinking about the new shapes they hope to add next season.

Berry mentioned, “River of Lights is a 12-month project. Even though the lights are off right now, we’ve already started the planning process for 2023.”

Each year, they add something new. This season, they had some new food items and sculptures.

“It’s just fun to see all the kids that come through the gate, and ask them as they’re leaving, ‘what was your favorite this year,'” said Berry.

According to Berry, the park-and-ride option was much more utilized this year than in previous years. The option had a few hiccups at first, but it worked well for visitors and eliminated lines to enter the botanic garden. They’re planning to bring the transportation option back next year.

For now, they will start the 2-month-long process of breaking down all the displays.

All the money from ticket sales goes toward the Albuquerque BioPark. The crew plans to start tearing down displays on Tuesday. Once the weather starts warming up, Berry said they will be in full force to build new sculptures.