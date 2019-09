RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- It’s time to shop until you drop.

Rio Rancho’s Shop & Stroll Street Party is happening off of Southern Boulevard on Saturday and is hosted by the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce. It’s a free event where you can check out local breweries, vendors, food trucks, music, balloon glows, and much more.

The event will continue until 9 p.m. on Saturday.