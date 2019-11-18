Rio Rancho’s newest elementary school dedicated to fallen officer

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A special dedication ceremony was held Monday for a fallen deputy as construction on a school that will bear his name continues.

Construction hit the midway point on Joe Harris Elementary School in Rio Rancho. Ten years ago, the Sandoval County deputy was killed trying to catch a burglar known as the “cookie bandit.”

Monday, officials hosted a “topping ceremony” signing their names on a beam before it was hoisted into place. The school, located near Westside Boulevard and 10th Street, is set to open next fall.