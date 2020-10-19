Rio Rancho woman plans socially distanced Halloween event

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Preparing for Halloween during a pandemic can be challenging. This year, a Rio Rancho woman believes she has figured out a way to help locals celebrate the day while staying safe.

It’s a Halloween Jennifer Mink wants everyone to remember. “I wanted to give them fun and a little bit of a scare,” she says.

For the last ten years, Mink has been celebrating Halloween the only way she knows how. She fully decks out her front and backyard, and lets the neighborhood kids get a little bit of a scare.

“We’ve been waiting for four years. We’ve had this idea in the plan for four years and we were just waiting for it to be on a Saturday,” she says.

But even with the perfect date, the global pandemic did have Mink thinking about changing her plans. “This was never…this is things you see in the movies! This isn’t something you think you’re ever going to live,” she says.

The Halloween-fanatic within her would not give up. She figured out a way to still enjoy the holiday, all while keeping everyone safe.

“Everybody will be able to come in and filter around and be able to come out in a different area, so that no one’s crossed paths,” she says. On top of that, goodie bags will be sanitized and handed to visitors without any contact.

Even with the unusual circumstances surrounding this year’s holiday, Mink says she wanted to give her neighbors something to look forward to. “We actually have some trick-or-treaters that have been coming every year since they were little ones,” she says.

Mink says word has spread fast about her plans and while she initially expected only a few dozen people to show, she’s excited to see everyone enjoy her creation. “I think I’m going to need a bigger goodie bag,” she says.

Masks will be required while walking through Mink’s yard. The walk-through event will start at sunset on October 31 at 1460 Brierwood Ct. SE, Rio Rancho.

