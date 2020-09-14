Rio Rancho veteran gets surprise on 99th birthday

Local News

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A local veteran got quite the surprise on his birthday. Al Gill turned 99-years-old on Sunday and his family and friends wanted to do something special for him.

They called up the New Mexico Museum of Military History which was more than willing to bring their military vehicles by Gill’s Rio Rancho neighborhood. “I’m just happy to have them all here,” said Gill.

“We love bringing the joy to the veterans. The looks on their face when we bring these big trucks down the streets, it brings back so many good memories for them,” said Gregg Hartz with the New Mexico Museum of Military History.

Rio Rancho Police also stopped by for the birthday celebration.

