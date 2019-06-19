Rio Rancho uses rubber sign bases as temporary road fix

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some people in Rio Rancho said the city’s temporary fix to fill the cracks in their neighborhood has turned their street into an even bumpier, uglier ride.

Neighbors on Atlantic Road said gaping holes all along their street are not only an eyesore, but also dangerous and destructive. “People can barely drive over it, ride their bikes or even walk their dogs,” Breezy Cannaday said.

“My shocks get pounded on. It’s really rough on the vehicle,” Robert Najar added. The city of Rio Rancho said the work is part of a crack patching program called the Neighborhood Streets Improvement Project, in which Public Works crews cover about 10 miles a year.

Officials said they’ve been digging out the cracked areas and filling them with asphalt, then temporarily filling them in with rubber sign bases so drivers can still drive over the holes.

“It’s still real deep. It doesn’t make any sense,” Najar stated. The city said crews try to permanently fill the holes within a day, and that it uses the so-called “temporary fix” to avoid closing off streets and inconveniencing drivers.

“It feels like they’re being lazy,” Cannaday said. The city said anyone who feels it’s the city’s responsibility for damage to their car because of the holes can file a tort claim.

The work to fill approximately 80 cracks along Atlantic is expected to take all week. To see the list of roads to be worked on next, click here.