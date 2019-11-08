Rio Rancho to give higher pay and benefits to bus drivers

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Bus drivers in Rio Rancho are getting a raise in hopes the department can attract more applicants.

District officials told us last month they were short 24 drivers, causing students to be late to school and late getting home. They have since raised the starting wage from $13.52 to $16 an hour, and they’re offering full benefits to drivers.

The district says it has about 10 driver applicants and 24 trainee applicants since late October, and they hope the pay hike encourages even more to apply.