Sinkhole swallows truck in Rio Rancho

by: KRQE Media

(courtesy David Clarkson)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A sinkhole in Rio Rancho swallowed a pick-up truck over the weekend. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in the area of Quantum Road and Laser Road.

According to a viewer at the scene who witnessed the incident, a significant amount of water was seen on the road when the ground gave way, swallowing a truck that was traveling east on Quantum. The witness reports there were no injuries during the incident and a tow truck was able to pull the vehicle from the hole.

As of Monday morning, the sinkhole had been filled. The City of Rio Rancho reports they will soon apply a top coating of asphalt.

CORRECTION: In a previous version of this story, KRQE reported the incident occurred on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday.

