RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some homeless pets got a sweet treat for Thanksgiving. Shelter staff decided to whip up some holiday goodies that were pet-friendly.
First came a pumpkin-inspired main course and then the animals got cookies and “puppuccinos”. It was a big hit and no treat went to waste.
Latest Local News:
- Rollover crash knocks over powerline in southwest Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho shelter pets get Thanksgiving feast
- Meals delivered to frontline medical workers for Thanksgiving
- Support Special Olympics New Mexico during virtual Posole Ole Fun Walk and 5K
- The Sprouting Kitchen offers ideas on how to maximize Thanksgiving leftovers