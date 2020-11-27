Rio Rancho shelter pets get Thanksgiving feast

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some homeless pets got a sweet treat for Thanksgiving. Shelter staff decided to whip up some holiday goodies that were pet-friendly.

First came a pumpkin-inspired main course and then the animals got cookies and “puppuccinos”. It was a big hit and no treat went to waste.

