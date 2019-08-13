Rio Rancho schools considering metal detectors to make activities safer

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools is looking into the use of metal detectors. At their meeting Monday, the school board talked about updating its search and seizure policies.

They’re toying with the idea of getting metal detectors for sporting games and special events. They’re also considering asking people to use clear bags if they’re coming to those events, as well as part of a bigger plan to make activities safer.

“Recently, we have heard of the active shooter in El Paso and Ohio, and so we are trying to take a proactive approach to ensure our staff and students are safe at our school sites,” Chief Operations Officer Michael Baker said.

It’s only up for discussion, but if they do move forward with this, Rio Rancho Public Schools could start using those new methods as early as next school year.