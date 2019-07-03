Rio Rancho school district looks to drug test for nicotine

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A metro-area district wants to start drug testing student-athletes for nicotine as vaping rates among high school athletes are skyrocketing.

People in Rio Rancho say smoking e-cigarettes, or vaping, is on the rise among high school students. “Kind of a lot during passing periods and stuff,” recent Rio Rancho High School graduate Taylor Mierzejewski said.

“We did notice that when it came to suspensions, there was a higher spike in e-cigs than any other area,” RRPS Executive Director of Athletics Larry Chavez explained.

RRPS couldn’t give specific statistics but said over the past year the number of vaping-related suspensions in the high schools have more than doubled. “No matter what we do, it’s going to get to the population of the students, just like with cigarettes before,” RRPS parent Alexi McPherren said.

Now the district is doing something about it, by boosting the activity suspension time for athletes caught vaping from one game to twelve days of practices and games. The more offenses that follow, the longer the sports suspension.

“Second offense is a 24-day suspension, and a third offense is a dismissal from all athletic activities for the school year,” Chavez explained.

The new rules are similar to Albuquerque Public Schools’ 10-day suspension from practices and games on a first offense; then complete suspension from all activities by the second offense.

“There should absolutely be disciplinary actions for that because it is illegal for underage students,” McPherren said.

Additionally, RRPS is looking at the possibility of drug testing student athletes for nicotine. “I think nicotine is kind of a silly idea of testing that for the athletes because it doesn’t really affect the performance of the students,” McPherren said.

The district is waiting to hear back from the company that does their drug testing about whether nicotine can be detected on the oral tests they give to 360 student athletes a year. If that doesn’t work out, they’ll look into whether the district can afford urine or hair tests that can detect nicotine.

APS said it does not do random drug testing and Santa Fe Public Schools does not test for nicotine.