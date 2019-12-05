Rio Rancho school district locates student responsible for cyberattack

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools says a student was behind a cyberattack earlier this year.

Back in September, the district was the victim of what’s called a “distributed denial of service” attack, when someone tries to overload a network and make it crash.

Tips from students led them to identify a fellow student as being behind the attack. For privacy reasons, they are not releasing a name or commenting on what consequences the student might face.

The students who spoke up will get to split the $1,000 reward the district offered for information. The IT Department was able to thwart the attack and has since added more safeguards.