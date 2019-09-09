Rio Rancho says new solar panels will save over $100,000 per year

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho will be saving some serious cash thanks to a new set of solar panels.

A “Flip the Switch” ceremony was held Monday morning for the solar array off Don Julio Street near the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The more than 4,000 solar panels built by Affordable Solar will help power the treatment plant, saving the city’s utilities department more than $100,000 every year.

“It helps us take another step towards the future and capitalizing on this beautiful renewable energy that we have right here in New Mexico,” Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg D. Hull said.

Mayor Hull says the city also plans to bring solar power to other city facilities in the future. An official plan for where and when has not been released.