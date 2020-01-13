Live Now
Rio Rancho pumpkin patch helps recycle Christmas trees

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho pumpkin patch is turning your old Christmas trees into food.

“In the future, if you’ve got a Christmas tree, don’t just throw it in the dump. Mulch it, chip it, burn it. If you’ve got someone around you that has goats, cows, they all love it,” said Co-Owner of Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Max Wade.

Wade has decided to recycle some trees by feeding them to his goats. He says it gives them valuable nutrients and it’s a delicious treat for the animals. Tree recycling throughout the city of Rio Rancho wrapped up Sunday.

