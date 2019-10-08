Rio Rancho Public Schools ditch textbooks in favor of electronic resources

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program at Rio Rancho Public Schools is embracing technology and saving the district hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Teachers said they got tired of using the same old textbooks with outdated information year after year, joining a nationwide movement to get their curriculum up-to-date.

Angelique Shires’ eighth-grade history class is going digital.

“I love it,” Shires said. “Are you kidding me? This has been so much fun to toss that textbook aside and go find other things to use.”

Shires got rid of textbooks last fall, seeing an improvement in grades and a spike in student engagement.

“I think it has actually increased a lot,” Shires said. “The students are a lot more interested, and I am giving them different avenues to find what they are doing.”

It is all part of a nationwide movement called Go Open. Rio Rancho Public Schools became officially recognized as a participating district last week. More than a dozen teachers are part of a committee that pulls electronic resources for lesson plans.

“We are pulling from various sites,” district curriculum coordinator Ann Arnold said. “We pull from the Library of Congress and Stanford Education Group.”

Arnold said all four middle schools ditched their social studies and health textbooks last year, saving approximately $150,000. Rio Rancho High School is joining this year too, ditching U.S. and world history textbooks.

“What this does do is allows us to shift funds from those textbooks to other textbooks and instructional materials we can use,” Arnold said.

Shires said for her class, the result is a higher interest in history.

“At the end of class time, they ask me if it is over already, so I think it is helping them to enjoy history a little bit more,” Shires said.

There are more than 100 school districts across the country that participate. Zuni is the only other recognized Go Open district in New Mexico.

Rio Rancho Public Schools said math and science classes will also begin these kinds of lessons, with the goal that other classes will follow.