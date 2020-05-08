Rio Rancho Public School picks new principal for RRHS

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new principal has been chosen at Rio Rancho High School. Rio Rancho Public Schools picked Ryan Kettler as the new principal.

Kettler has worked at APS since 2002 as a teacher, coach, Athletic Director, as well as both Middle and High School Assistant Principal. He joined the RRPS system in 2014 and has served as an Assitant Principal at V. Sue Cleveland High School and most recently as Vice Principal at Rio Rancho High.

He will begin his new position on July 1, after current principal, Sherri Carver retires on June 30. “I have big shoes to fill at Rio Rancho High School, but I look forward to the opportunities to further collaborate with district leadership, staff, students, and our community to make the home of the Rams the best high school in Rio Rancho,” Kettler said.

