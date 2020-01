RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department reports a suspect is in custody following a SWAT incident on Wednesday morning.

Police reported they were in the area of Camino de Los Montoyas between Clear Creek and Wilpett Road and Oasis Springs between Desert Willow and Havasu Falls. They have since cleared the area.

The suspect has not yet been identified and it is unclear what caused the SWAT response at this time.