Rio Rancho Police issue Brittany Alert for missing man

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department has issued a Brittany Alert for 25-year-old Jesse Tony Martinez who is non-verbal. Martinez was last seen on September 20, 2020, around 8 p.m. at a residence on Huron Drive in Rio Rancho.

He is five-feet, four-inches tall, weighs 124-pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Martinez was last seen wearing a grey shirt and light blue jeans.

RRPD reports he is believed to be barefoot and his whereabouts are unknown. Jesse Tony Martinez is missing and believed to be in danger if he is not located. Anyone with information regarding this Brittany Alert is asked to call RRPD at 505-891-7226 or 911.