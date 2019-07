RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police are investigating a suspicious death at Gateway Park near Black Arroyo and Unser.

Police say they were called out to Gateway Park around 5:30 Sunday evening after reports of what appeared to be a person dead inside a car. When police arrived at the park they found one deceased individual inside of a vehicle.

It is still unclear how the man died, but police say they are investigating the death as suspicious.