ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police will be out in the city Saturday, collecting donations for their annual food drive.

The department will be at three locations from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: The Albertson’s on Enchanted Hills, The Wal-Mart on Unser, and the Smith’s on 528. Rio Rancho Police are looking for non-perishable food items to benefit the Saint Felix Storehouse.