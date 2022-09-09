ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT standoff in Albuquerque. New Mexico State Police told KRQE News 13 officers were serving a warrant at a home near Coors and Central. They say a man barricaded himself inside. There is a large police presence in the area.

KRQE News 13 asked Rio Rancho police why they were at the home far outside of the city, News 13 did receive a response. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team are also helping.