ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Players Community Theatre’s fall production of ‘Almost, Maine’ is scheduled for nine performances this fall.

The play consists of nine separate couples who both find love and lose love, as well as somewhere in between in the town of Almost, located on the border of Maine and Canada at the height of the annual appearance of the northern lights. Although their stories are different, their lives are interconnected in a variety of ways.

The initial fall production of ‘Almost, Maine,’ written by John Cariani, is scheduled for nine performances, premiering the last weekend in October and the first two weekends in November. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m., and afternoons are at 2 p.m. People can purchase tickets here. The Rio Rancho Players Theatre is located at 4311 Sara Rd. 2nd floor in Rio Rancho.