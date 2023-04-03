ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Players Community Theatre group is deep into rehearsals for its upcoming production of the comedy ‘airport encounters’. With a cast of 25 Rio Rancho residents, the play focuses on what happens to folks waiting at a gate to board their plane with a twist of course.

They invite the community to join them for their rep carpet opening event, on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for opening night are $35. Additional performances will continue for three weekends. April 15,16, 22, 23, 29 & 30. Adult tickets are $18. student and seniors are $15 and large groups of six and more were $12 each.