Rio Rancho PD, Municipal Court closed on Wednesday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department and Rio Rancho Municipal Court will be closed on Wednesday as the facilities do not have running water. Officials are working to repair the problem and expect to reopen on Thursday.

The Rio Rancho Records Unit and Evidence Unit will also be closed for the day. Residents that need to make a report or have an inquiry are asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at 505-891-7226.

Those with questions regarding court are asked to call 505-891-5999.

