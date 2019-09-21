Rio Rancho mayor discusses goals, priorities for city

RIO RANCHO N.M. (KRQE)- Officials in Rio Rancho are brainstorming weays to improve the city.

At a work session on Saturday, Mayor Gregg Hull and the City Council outlined their goals and priorities for the coming year with most of them regarding infrastructure, quality of life issues and development, as well as making quality spaces like the library for people to Rio Rancho to come together.

The mayor stated the biggest challenge facing the city is finding funding for these projects.

“We know the community wants to do all this stuff but where do we get the dollars and how d we most efficiently use those dollars to make sure we’re getting the best results,” said Mayor Hull.

This is an annual meeting they hold before staff start building their budget for the next year.