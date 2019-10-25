Rio Rancho mayor battles it out with golf course developer

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The fight continues over the future of what used to be Club Rio Rancho. Wednesday night, the city council met and put the developer in the hot seat.

“Clearly, we’re playing this out in a public format to pit the community against each other, so we’re going to go ahead and deal with some of the items here,” said Mayor Greg Hull.

Right out of the gate, Mayor Hull was ready to battle it out with Club Rio Rancho’s developer, Josh Skarsgard, in front of Wednesday night’s city council meeting.

“My intention was not at all to pit the community against each other,” said Josh Skarsgard.

The two were debating a letter Skarsgard sent out, offering a portion of the land to the city as a charitable donation.

“The letter speaks for itself. The last two and a half years has been very challenging developing this property,” said Skarsgard.

Mayor Hull appeared to be at a breaking point, as the golf course has sat vacant for three years, and just a few weeks ago, the clubhouse went up in flames.

“Firing out the letter to the media served nothing but to fuel the flames of, literally from the flames that were just a week earlier,” Mayor Hull said.

The two were clearly not getting along, and although the letter was a hot topic, old wounds came to the surface.

“I’m not profiting. I haven’t made a dollar on this property. I’m trying to be a steward of the property,” Skarsgard said.

Skarsgard became a punching bag for council members to let out their frustrations.

“Somehow, miraculously, you’ve turned it into a liability,” said City Councilor David Bency.

But in the end, everyone realized they want to come to a solution.

“The people of Rio Rancho need to have some real answers about what’s going to happen here,” Mayor Hull said.

The council didn’t decide on accepting the offer, but the plans for a golf course appear to still be on the table. Councilors ended by recommending everyone get together and figure it out.

“Josh, you’re a smart guy. So what we’re saying is, get with our smart guys and turn this thing around,” Councilor Bency said.

Skarsgard told councilors the reason for the lack of progress at the property has been due to several lawsuits. He even asked if they could halt the homeowners from suing him.

Skarsgard is officially submitting a master plan for the land in November.

