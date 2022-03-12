ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man sped away from New Mexico State in a Ross parking lot back in December. Vincent Pasquale, 32, was eventually be arrested on a larceny charge and over $250 worth of stolen items in his back seat.

According to a criminal complaint, New Mexico State Police officers responded to a larceny call at the Ross Dress for Less clothing store at 350 Eubank Blvd. on December 10, 2021. Police attempted to block the blue Nissan Pasquale was driving from leaving the handicapped parking space it was in. NMSP dashcam video shows Pasquale driving over stop guards and attempting to escape through the parking lot.

Before Pasquale was able to leave the lot and exit onto Eubank, police performed a PIT maneuver with their vehicle and stopped Pasquale in his tracks. After being arrested, NMSP lapel video shows Pasquale claiming his passenger in the car – a pregnant woman – was having stomach pains and that’s why he fled from police.

Pasquale was arrested for larceny and aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer. Online court documents show on January 31, 2022, Pasquale pleaded no contest to the charges. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and had to pay a combined sum of $234 in fees for both charges.

On February 22, 2022, Pasquale was arrested for shoplifting nearly $900 worth of goods from Target at 11120 Lomas Blvd. Court records say he was released on his own recognizance and has a preliminary examination on April 14, 2022.