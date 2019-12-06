Rio Rancho looking to improve communication and roads with new legislative session

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho is asking for a sizable amount of money for the upcoming legislative session.

Their wishlist includes $6 million for a new digital radio system for public safety communication. Rio Rancho has had a lot of trouble communicating with others because of the outdated system.

They’re also asking for $15 million for the reconstruction and widening of Uner between Paseo Del Volcan and Cherry Road. Another million dollars is being requested for an addition to the sports complex.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss