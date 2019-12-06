Rio Rancho looking to improve communication and roads with new legislative session

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho is asking for a sizable amount of money for the upcoming legislative session.

Their wishlist includes $6 million for a new digital radio system for public safety communication. Rio Rancho has had a lot of trouble communicating with others because of the outdated system.

They’re also asking for $15 million for the reconstruction and widening of Uner between Paseo Del Volcan and Cherry Road. Another million dollars is being requested for an addition to the sports complex.