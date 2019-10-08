Rio Rancho hosts special send-off lunch for National Guardsmen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of local National Guard members got a special send-off Tuesday.

The city of Rio Rancho held a lunch for troops that operate out of the armory in Rio Rancho as they get ready to be deployed to the Horn of Africa region.

Crews got a spread of Texas Road House, Girl Scout cookies and Starbucks, and they were loving it since they won’t be able to eat American food for a while.

National Guard members say Tuesday’s event means a lot to them.

“This kind of event really helps reinforce that, ‘Hey, you’re leaving, but you’re coming back and these are the people that want you to come back,'” guardsman Christopher Valdez said.

Special guests even stopped by to serve the food, including Holly Holm and a special performance of “God Bless America” by the Voice winner, Chevel Shepherd.