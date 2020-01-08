Rio Rancho hoping to add another post office

RIO RANCHO, NM (KRQE) – Rio Rancho is asking the U.S. Postal Service to give them another post office.

Right now, people in Rio Rancho are faced with long lines at the post office off Pinetree Road because it’s their only option.

KRQE News 13 reported on Special Assignment a year ago that the city had started talks with the Postal Service, but the USPS said the money isn’t there.

“Enough’s enough, we’re the third largest city in New Mexico, soon to be the second, and other cities in New Mexico have far more post offices than we do,” said Rio Rancho City Councilor David Bency. “It’s time for a change.”

Bency said he will present a resolution during Wednesday’s city council meeting that will ask state lawmakers to push for more funding from the Postal Service for a second office.