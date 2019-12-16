Rio Rancho firefighters donate funds to fight against breast cancer

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Fire Rescue is making a big donation to help in the fight against breast cancer and domestic violence.

In October, the department raised $2,100 by selling purple and pink t-shirts. The money is being given to nonprofits, including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. The donation was made under Beth Pendergrass’s name, who is currently battling breast cancer.

“There’s a lot of women who are fighting this fight and it’s not an easy fight, so any money to go toward research, to go toward the fight is amazing,” Pendergrass said.

Haven House also received a donation.