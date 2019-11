RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- The next time Rio Rancho firefighters wrap up a call, they’ll be using new equipment for cancer prevention.

Firefighters are often exposed to smoke, fumes, and hazardous materials which put them at a much greater risk of cancer. Now, thanks to an $11,000 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The department will get new gear to wash off any harmful carcinogens. The department will unveil the gear at a press conference on Friday afternoon.