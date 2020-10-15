Rio Rancho family transforms home into ‘Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales for Halloween

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho family is taking Halloween decorations to a whole new level. They’re transforming their house into the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm.

“When people walk by, they say, ‘oh, it’s the Halloween house,'” said Curt Huber, the homeowner. “Every year we’ve done a little bit more and stepped up the game. We put more and more out. We’ve been doing this since we moved to New Mexico.”

Every year is a new theme. Past years include family-friendly Scooby-Doo and Ghostbusters to a frightening circus and zombies.

“This year, the theme is going to be Grimm Brothers fairy tales,” said Huber. “My wife had the idea to make a dark forest.”

As for where it all comes from, some are donations and others are scouted out on online marketplaces and Craigslist. Much of it is stored on their property.

“We have a shed dedicated just to Halloween decorations,” said Huber. “We repaint them and repurpose them every year for the new theme.”

They’ve even inspired the neighborhood to join in. A few neighbors have started making their own elaborate yard displays.

“The neighbors are trying to get chairs and graduation robes,” said Mila Huber, Curt’s daughter. “They’re doing witch trials.”

They need donations to finish the ‘dark forest.’ They’re open to any old Christmas trees or even broken Halloween decorations. After the holidays, they hope to further donate the trees to a shelter or somewhere helping families in need.

“I’d like to take them apart and figure out what’s wrong with them and try to repair them,” said Huber. “We make something out of everything.”

The spooky holiday is a lifelong love for Huber and his wife, Bobbi. They hope to give the community a scare and smile this year.

“I think Halloween is just fun for everyone. I remember walking around as a kid and I would love the houses that went over-the-top decorations,” said Huber. “With COVID going on, we know that it’s important for the kids that drive by, they have something fun to do.”

To make Halloween night safe and socially distant, they’ll hang out on the roof and send candy down a chute for trick-or-treaters. If you would like to catch the frightening display or drop off donations, you can find the Huber house at the corner of Spring and Summer Winds in Rio Rancho.