Rio Rancho family found dead on Christmas honored with candlelight vigil

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been nearly two weeks since a Rio Rancho family was found dead in their home on Christmas Day. On Sunday night, close friends and family held a candlelight vigil to remember their loved ones.

While there were a lot of tears, many people chose to remember the good times they had with the family. Marilyn Velazquez’s co-worker said she had a big personality.

“She was always wearing six-foot heels. She said she didn’t know how to walk in flats,” says Ashley Dickson.

More than a hundred people showed up to King Meadows Park in Rio Rancho to honor the lives of Marilyn and her two sons, 22-year old Roberto Velazquez and 14-year-old Adrian Velazquez. Noticeably absent from photos and any mention during the vigil, was the father, Carlos.

Rio Rancho Police have been investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide. A family member found the four dead inside their Northern Meadows home, near Unser and Paseo Del Volcan.

Roberto was an engineering master’s student at Stanford, just home for the holidays. Adrian was a freshman at Cleveland High School.

A search warrant showed Carlos had PTSD and was in the middle of a divorce from Marilyn, but police have not said who the shooter was.

At the candlelight vigil, Marilyn’s brother reminisced on happier times with his nephews, even wishing they were here so they could all watch football together.

“The boys, both of them loved football. They’re missing the playoffs right now. AJ’s team won today, the Vikings!” said Edwin Quinones.

The vigil was organized by the New Mexico Pink Ladies, an organization focused on ending community issues like domestic violence.

Last week the family held a fundraiser at the Paleta Bar and the owner says they raised about $5,000 to go towards funeral arrangements.

Police have not said how exactly the family died. A search warrant says a gun was found under Carlos’ body.