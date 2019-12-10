Fatal Rio Rancho crash closes northbound NM 528 between Northern and Corrales Rd

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Road 528 is closed northbound between Northern and New Mexico State Road 448 (Obregon/Corrales Road) following a fatal crash on Tuesday morning.

The Rio Rancho Police Department reports that officers are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that will likely impact morning traffic. Police have confirmed two people died in the crash.

Authorities are asking commuters to avoid the area if you are planning to travel north on NM 528.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.