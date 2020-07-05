Rio Rancho church cancels Sunday service over positive COVID test

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A metro church canceled its service Sunday morning after learning one of its members tested positive for COVID-19. Pastor Mark Atwell from Atomic Church in Rio Rancho says a member, who went to church on June 28, told them about the positive test late Saturday night.

They say that person has yet to show any symptoms. The church decided to scrap their in-person church service. Sunday morning, along with any services and activities for at least the next two weeks. They’re also recommending anyone who attended last week’s service to self-quarantine.

“It’s really difficult from that standpoint but we’re going to continually try to be prayerful and mindful of those kind of things and make sure the peoples’ health is up front,” said Atwell. He says the church will continue to follow all CDC and state guidelines when in-person services return.