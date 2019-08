RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- ‘Sunday Funday’ was in full force this weekend in Rio Rancho.

Mayor Greg Hull’s annual family-style picnic at Haynes Park included a rock climbing wall, games, and plenty of food vendors. People were also able to take a dip in the Haynes Public Pool.

The Rio Rancho Fire Department also made an appearance at the event. Proceeds raised will go toward community youth programs.