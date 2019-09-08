Rio Rancho celebrates end of summer with Pooch Plunge

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- The dog days of summer are almost over and the city of Rio Rancho is celebrating with a Pooch Plunge.

The city’s annual event is a chance for people to bring their four-legged family members to Haynes Pool for a dip before the pool shuts down for the season. Albuquerque and Rio Rancho animal shelters also brought pets for an adoption event.

Families could also check out food vendors, jumpers, and other activities as well as donate food and pet items to the animal shelters.

“This is what the city of Rio Rancho is all about. We are about community. We’re about having fun and having a good time and bringing our animals along with us whenever we can,” said Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull.

No one can swim in the pool after this event. City staff will now drain and clean out the pool.