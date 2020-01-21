Rio Rancho cancer survivor paying it forward by giving back to the community

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman is taking lessons learned in her own hardships to pay it forward in the community. After surviving cancer — not once, but twice — she’s giving back in more ways than one.

Gaenor Thompson lives in Rio Rancho and says during her first bout with cancer, coworkers helped her family during the holidays. Now, she’s vowing to use her good health to do the same for others.

“Somebody took the time to pay it forward to me, you know, no questions asked,” said Thompson. “Now, I’m paying it forward to help those that are in need.”

Hard at work with her sewing machine, just a few of Thompson’s projects include making pet beds for animals and filling handmade stockings during the holidays. She says it’s important to give back when you’re able to.

“Anything we can do to help someone in the community is really important and paying it forward is super duper important,” said Thompson. “I think if everybody just gave one hour a week of their time, you’ll find it’s so gratifying.”

Now, her biggest project is sewing handmade clothes for homeless children. She says the fabric is donated by the community and she designs everything by hand. The clothes are a way to give the children a boost of confidence along the way.

“It just builds their self-esteem because it’s brand new, it’s unique, it’s different, it’s something nobody else has,” said Thompson. “It helps build their self-esteem and makes them feel good.”

Thompson is also awarding scholarships to local students in need, most recently awarding one to a girl at Joy Junction to pursue higher education. She is asking students interested in applying to email a 500-word essay, via Microsoft Word, on why they feel they deserve a scholarship.

Thompson has three charity craft shows coming up which will highlight the clothes she’s making for homeless children. They are held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2121 Edith Blvd. NE in Albuquerque, and are planned for the following days:

Feb. 15

March 21

April 11

Those interested in applying for a scholarship or who would like to donate materials to Thompson can email her at enchantmentps@gmail.com.