Rio Rancho assistant principal arrested for DWI

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho educator has been charged with drunk driving and failure to keep her vehilce within traffic lanes. According to a criminal complaint, Cleveland High School Assistant Principal Rebecca Bruere was seen swerving into the bike lane near Unser and Irving earlier this month.

The arresting officer says he could smell booze from the driver’s window. The complaint says she performed poorly on the field sobriety test and was taken into custody. She refused to take a breathalyzer test so she was charged with aggravated DWI.

