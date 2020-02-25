‘Rio Grande Wetlands Borderlands’ exhibit set to open Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque wants to invite you to a digital display of the Rio Grande.

The ‘Rio Grande Wetlands Borderlands’ exhibit will display digitally altered images of the river seen from space and other sites from the Open Space Visitor Center.

One series of images will show the areas under threat from development. Another series called ‘The Liquid Border’ follows the Rio Grande from El Paso to Mexico. That will portray the dangers that migrants face when trying to cross the border.

The exhibit opens Saturday and runs through March. For more information, click here.