Live Now
Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

‘Rio Grande Wetlands Borderlands’ exhibit set to open Saturday

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque wants to invite you to a digital display of the Rio Grande.

The ‘Rio Grande Wetlands Borderlands’ exhibit will display digitally altered images of the river seen from space and other sites from the Open Space Visitor Center.

One series of images will show the areas under threat from development. Another series called ‘The Liquid Border’ follows the Rio Grande from El Paso to Mexico. That will portray the dangers that migrants face when trying to cross the border.

The exhibit opens Saturday and runs through March. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞