ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was just a month ago the Rio Grande was the fullest we’ve seen in four years here in Albuquerque. But as expected, that water has started to dry up.

“So we’re seeing we’ve seen a significant change since the beginning of June, river inflows are likely going to continue to drop in the coming weeks unless we see some river inflows from monsoon storms,” said Anne Marken, a Water Operations Division Manager with the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District.

The depth of the Rio Grande Friday at Central Avenue is 3.3 ft, half what it was, at this year’s peak at 6.6 ft. Still nowhere near as low as it got in late July of last year when the measurement at Central was just 1.5 ft. In fact, some parts of the river through Albuquerque ran dry for the first time since the 80’s. “But last year, water supply conditions were fairly poor. And that’s why we saw river channel drying through Albuquerque. And that’s not normal.”

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District says it was because of a lack of moisture that previous winter, and a late monsoon season. This year though, water managers don’t expect the river to go dry in Albuquerque. “I don’t have a lot of certainty, I do anticipate that we’ll get some rain storms and that they should help with river flows.”

Now as for farmers who rely on the river, the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District will still have water for the irrigation season. “The district has some water and storage that it intends to release once inflows aren’t enough to meet crop demand. And we anticipate that we have enough of that stormwater to get us through this irrigation season.”

And people can still use the river for recreation. “I think people will probably still go out into the river at the flows that that we’re seeing right now. I think that it’s still the river still accessible for recreation.”

Water managers said there are reserves at Lake Abiquiu and other parts of northern New Mexico, that can be released if needed.