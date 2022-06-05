ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival is celebrating everything Scottish and Irish at Balloon Fiesta Park this weekend. The two-day event features animals, exhibits, and some tasty treats.
It also includes the Highland Games, featuring a hammer throw, Braemar stones – which is like a suped-up shot put, and the sheaf toss, which is seeing how far you can throw a burlap sack filled with straw with a pitchfork.
There are also Celtic music groups performing – including the Black Donnellys, who traveled all the way from Dublin for the event. The Celtic Festival wraps up Sunday, the cost to attend is $15.