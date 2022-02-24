ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers of America Chapter 2 are a group of mothers who have sons or daughters that serve or have served in the United States military. The group supports our troops and sends them four care packages throughout the year.
Member of the group Ruby Garcia says the group holds donation drive-throughs to collect supplies for the care packages. The next donation drive will be on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2919 2nd St. NW.
For more information on the drives and what type of items to bring visit: rgvnmbsm.org