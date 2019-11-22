Rio Grande silvery minnow making a comeback

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are now 15,000 more silvery minnows in the Rio Grande.

The Albuquerque BioPark is continuing its mission to save the minnow, native to the river. The fish was once one of the most common species in the Rio Grande.

By 1994, its population had declined so much, it was added to the endangered species list. The BioPark has been part of the recovery program since 2000.

Each spring, they collect eggs from the river to hatch in tanks and breed additional minnows. They then tag the fish and return to the river. This allows them to monitor the population in different parts of the river.