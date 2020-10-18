Rio Grande Rivalry game canceled, students keep competition alive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Today would have been the Rio Grande Rivalry game but of course, neither the Lobos nor Aggies are playing during the pandemic. It wasn’t just the game that got canceled, the usual Rivalry Week festivities were not the same, either.

It’s usually one of the biggest games of the year for Lobos and Aggies alike. Hundreds of fans pack the tailgate lots and the stadium for the Rio Grande Rivalry. This year though, like most everything else, the big game has been canceled, along with all of the typical festivities that go along with it. There were no rallies this year and the schools didn’t burn each other’s mascot. “We’re definitely sad not to be burning that giant Aggie,” said Andrea Marquez, the Student Activities Advisor.

Instead, both schools worked together to keep the spirit of rivalry week alive. “Our E-Sports teams from both UNM and NMSU played each other in Rocket League, and in Overwatch,” said Heath Skroch, a Junior at UNM and the Executive Director of ASUNM Lobo Spirit.

The two football teams also competed against each other in a game of Family Feud, the Lobos however came up short. “That means me and my staff are going to have to take some pictures wearing Aggie gear, unfortunately, but it’s all in the name of Rivalry Week,” said Skroch. This year would have marked the 111th rivalry game, and it was set to be hosted by NMSU.