ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Indoor Pool celebrated Easter Saturday by doing its annual Easter Egg Splash. The event was full of fun activities.

People were able to hunt for eggs underwater and enjoy games such as twister and bag racing.

Aaron Martinez, who is the Aquatics Program coordinator for Bernalillo County, said this event could help benefit people who participate.

“It helps kids learn how to swim, and we have lifeguards here, so the safety of our people are number one, so they can come and have fun,” said Martinez.

People were also able to enjoy free popcorn and snow cones.