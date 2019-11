Rio Grande HIgh School is blocked by BCSO vehicles at Tapia and Arenal on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The school has issued a shelter in place at this time. (KRQE Nick Burke)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools has announced a shelter in place has been issued for Rio Grande High School on Thursday morning.

APS made the announcement via Twitter around 8:55 a.m. saying the incident was due to a police investigation. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies are also on campus with APS Police.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it is made available.