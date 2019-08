ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be no school for Rio Grande High School Tuesday, August 27. According to school officials, there is a water leak.

The leak has left the school with little to no water pressure, which is why classes are canceled for the day.

An Albuquerque Public School spokeswoman says crews are working around the clock to fix the problem. No other information has been released at this time.